Teaching Math in the Era of COVID-19

Jen Kulak and her daughter Maureen, 10, sit on the front steps of their home in Lansdale, Pa. Maureen has been doing remote learning at home due to the pandemic, and her mother worries she’s missing some math knowledge because of it.
Jen Kulak and her daughter Maureen, 10, sit on the front steps of their home in Lansdale, Pa. Maureen has been doing remote learning at home due to the pandemic, and her mother worries she’s missing some math knowledge because of it.
—Ryan Collerd for Education Week
Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

With each passing day, the coronavirus pandemic is rerouting some students’ academic trajectories.

That’s among the many frightening but realistic consequences of COVID-19. And an early look at pandemic-related school disruptions suggests one area of learning in particular stands to be affected: mathematics.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade could lose somewhere between a few months’ and—in the grimmest scenario—a full year’s worth of math learning this school year compared to a typical one, according to some estimates.

(They’ll lose ground in reading as well, but not likely as much.)

Those are, of course, estimates, and could turn out to be overblown. But the majority of teachers say students came in less prepared for grade-level work than usual this year, and they agree that kids are making less progress in math than before the pandemic.

Math Now: Problem-Solving in a Pandemic
Editor's Note: Teaching Math in the Era of COVID-19
Kids Are Behind in Math Because of COVID-19. Here’s What Research Says Could Help
Digital Math Games and Apps: What Works and What Doesn't?
The Problem With Giving Math Tests Online, and How Teachers Are Solving It
Teacher Tips: Keeping Kids Engaged During Online Math Class
Teaching Math Through a Social Justice Lens
How Parents and Schools Can Work Together to Keep Math Learning on Track
View the Full Report

Trauma, anxiety, staffing challenges, scheduling upheaval—there are myriad culprits for learning loss right now. But also simply this: Teaching math remotely, which most teachers are doing to some extent, is hard.

Teachers have had to adjust all their typical techniques for fully or partially remote classes.

They’re culling learning standards to prioritize the most important ones. They’re ditching answer-getting math tests, which invite cheating, in favor of assessments that ask students to explain how they reached a solution, often using videos or photos. They’re turning to digital math games and apps, which experts caution are uneven in quality, to supplement instruction.

They’re pushing to keep students engaged with frequent check-ins and breakout rooms during on-camera classes.

And in an approach that was gaining traction before COVID-19, some teachers are connecting math to real-world social justice issues—having students study wealth distribution or police use-of-force data, for instance, and seeing how communities of color are disproportionately harmed.

Now, more than ever, teachers are also leaning on parents. That doesn’t mean parents have to be math experts, teachers say, or that they should feel pressure to become teachers themselves during this stressful time. There are more incremental steps they can make from home—like encouraging students to do the work but allowing them to push through challenging problems without too much assistance.

And as the virus continues surging across the country, and more kids go back to being taught math through computer screens, ongoing adjustments—both big and small—will be our best bet for helping keep kids on course.

—Liana Loewus
Executive Project Editor

Vol. 40, Issue 15, Page 2

Published in Print: December 2, 2020, as Teaching Math in the Era of COVID-19
Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

High-Power Workstation Solutions for Remote Learning

The Not-So-Secret Solution to Get Over 90% of Your Students Reading Proficiently By 3rd Grade

CARES Act Funding Expiring Soon. Learn about Interactive Technology Solutions for Remote Collaboration

The Future of Education Technology

Implementing the CER (claims, evidence, reasoning) Process to Reach All Students

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>