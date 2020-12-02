Teacher Tips: Keeping Kids Engaged During Online Math Class

Math teachers have had a new problem to solve this school year: How do you foster engagement and understanding among students when you’re often not in the room with them?

“As if mathematics weren’t complicated enough, add a pandemic to the mix, and math instruction has become infinitely more challenging,” wrote Elissa Scillieri, the principal of Apshawa Elementary School in West Milford, N.J., in an Education Week opinion blog post published in the spring.

But over the past nine months, teachers whose schools are still fully or partially remote have learned to adapt and come up with new ways to teach math online. Education Week asked teachers on Twitter to share their tips for teaching math remotely. Here’s what they said:

Stick to a routine, but don’t treat this as a normal school year.

Be excessively predictable in the weekly schedule, assignments, and progression. Kids should not wonder “what’s due today? What are the expectations?” The more predictable you are, the higher the chance for student success. — Hollee McNamee (@Hollee_McNamee) October 15, 2020

“Plan your questions accordingly. You’ll get about 1/3 to 1/2 what you’ll normally get through. So make sure if you’re planning to review all of subtraction you pick some with regrouping once, twice, etc.”

— Stephanie Kessinger, @Stmathgirl

Have kids work offline, too.

Try to find ways to engage students with analog tasks as a way to offset all of the screentime. — Mark Kaercher (@shskaercher) October 14, 2020

If possible, get younger students a math manipulative kit to use at home if they are remote learners! — Amanda Velleco (@MissVelleco) October 24, 2020

Agreed with @MissVelleco! Also, if you can provide whiteboards & dry erase markers they help add engagement! — Blaire Easterling (@eeasterling2) October 24, 2020

Encourage student collaboration and small-group work.

Collaborate. Interact. Use student Voice. I like google slides and shared ownership of the presentation to get all of this. — Theresa Wills (@theresawills) October 23, 2020

Groups group groups if possible. I find my students have been most focused when in smaller groups so I can call on them more frequently. — Stephanie Kessinger (@Stmathgirl) October 22, 2020

Check in with students frequently.

Give students individual feedback when possible. — Alex Herr (@mrsherr253) October 22, 2020

Constant feedback thru Zoom chat or a back channel like PearDeck or Desmos. I 💜 @Desmos. I use @googlejamboard for collaborative work in breakout rooms. — Mrs. J is Jolly 💚 (@mrsjtweetsmath) October 14, 2020

“Use the chat feature. My students [can] chat with me privately if they aren’t comfortable turning on their screen and talking out loud. It has helped the quieter kids have a voice.”

— Stephanie Kessinger, @Stmathgirl

