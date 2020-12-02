46% of N.C. school's students fail classes in some grades

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Nearly half of third to 12th grade students at a North Carolina school district failed a class this school year while taking virtual classes during the coronavirus pandemic, the school’s data shows.

Wilson County Schools released data showing that 46% of students in those grades failed a class during the first nine weeks of the school year, WRAL-TV reported Tuesday. That’s more than double the rate from the same period last year.

The first quarter of the school year for students was entirely remote. Elementary and middle school students then transitioned into hybrid learning.

Superintendent Dr. Lane Mills said in a statement that the outcome is “not what we want for our students and system.”

“However, we also recognize that this pattern is happening across the state in all systems,” he said. “We are now on a path where many of our students are back in face-to-face instruction and are becoming more accustomed to online learning.”


