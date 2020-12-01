School district returns to remote learning amid COVID spike

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A school district in Delaware has returned its students to remote learning after the state's COVID-19 figures showed that the county has met two of three indicators to determine significant community spread of the coronavirus.

Remote instructions for Capital School District students in Kent County will be effective from Tuesday until Jan. 4, Interim Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Henderson said in a statement on the district’s website.

The county's rates of new case and positive COVID tests are now in the “red phase” used to determine how schools operate during the pandemic, but closures are not mandated by the state.

The change comes after the school board voted last week to continue hybrid learning to elementary students and delay in-person instructions to other students, Delaware State News reported.

Gov. John Carney said in a Facebook post Monday that educators doing their part and following public health guidance is “why we’re not seeing spread of COVID-19 in schools – even as we continue to see increasing cases statewide.”

He wrote officials advise all districts and charter schools in Kent County “to follow the statewide school reopening gating criteria, which indicates hybrid learning.”


