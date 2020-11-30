Some schools go remote, others ask for voluntary quarantines

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Some Vermont schools are moving to all-remote teaching in the week following Thanksgiving while others could be sending students home if they say they celebrated the holiday with people outside their households.

On Friday, Gov. Phil Scott continued his call for children to stay home from school for two weeks or to quarantine for one week and get a negative test if they attended multifamily gatherings over the holiday in violation of state rules. He said that students’ daily health checks on Monday will include questions about whether they attended gatherings outside their households.

But some schools said they would not include those questions, WCAX-TV reported.

The Champlain Valley School District and the Mount Abraham Unified School District said they would not be asking students whether they attended a gathering with other households. They said they expect families to keep students home if they attended such a social gathering over the holiday and did not want to put the burden of investigating compliance on teachers and staff.

“If we learn that your child(ren) did travel or gather with other households, we will call families to come pick them up and keep them home until their quarantine period is complete,” said Elaine Pinckney, superintendent of CVSD.

The Rutland City Public Schools and the Williamstown Middle and High School will be remote for the week, with plans to return on Dec. 7. But school leaders say they could then extend remote learning further if necessary.

SKI SEASON

A half-dozen Vermont ski resorts have opened and more are expected to this week with snow-making helping to cover particular trails and protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Jay Peak Resort opened Friday and Bromley Mountain on Sunday. Mount Snow Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort and Stowe Mountain Resort opened last week.

This week, Sugarbush, Bolton Valley and Smugglers’ Notch resorts all plan to open on Thursday, according to the Vermont Ski Areas Association.

Killington Resort again was the first to start Vermont’s ski season by opening for passholders on Nov. 20 and to the general public on Nov. 23.

Burke Mountain and Mad River Glen plan to open on Dec. 12.

State officials say skiers and riders must attest when they arrive at a ski area that they have read, understood and complied with Vermont’s existing guidance on travel and quarantining, and ski resorts must collect and maintain contract tracing information from every guest, as well as reduce their lodge and lift capacity.

Travelers to Vermont must complete either a 14-day quarantine or a seven-day quarantine followed by a negative test either in their home state or in Vermont.

THE NUMBERS

Vermont reported 68 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday for a statewide total to date of 4,172. A total of 21 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, with five in intensive care. The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 71 new cases per day on Nov. 15 to 67.29 new cases per day on Nov. 29.

