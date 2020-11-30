School system dismisses early after cybersecurity threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama school system dismissed students early Monday because of what school officials described as a cybersecurity threat.

Huntsville City Schools announced that students would be dismissed beginning at noon because of a potential cybersecurity threat. Students and staff were directed to shut down any school-issued devices and to keep them powered off until further notice.

The school system said that, "administrators are working with authorities to work to resolve the issue."

Web Only

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Back to Top