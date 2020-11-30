School system dismisses early after cybersecurity threat

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama school system dismissed students early Monday because of what school officials described as a cybersecurity threat.

Huntsville City Schools announced that students would be dismissed beginning at noon because of a potential cybersecurity threat. Students and staff were directed to shut down any school-issued devices and to keep them powered off until further notice.

The school system said that, "administrators are working with authorities to work to resolve the issue."


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

High-Power Workstation Solutions for Remote Learning

The Not-So-Secret Solution to Get Over 90% of Your Students Reading Proficiently By 3rd Grade

CARES Act Funding Expiring Soon. Learn about Interactive Technology Solutions for Remote Collaboration

The Future of Education Technology

Implementing the CER (claims, evidence, reasoning) Process to Reach All Students

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>