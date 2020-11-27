Wyoming teacher honored for student support amid pandemic

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A high school teacher in Wyoming has received a national award for supporting students during the pandemic who struggle with attention and learning.

The National Center for Learning Disabilities awarded the Everyday Champion Award to Whiting High School special education teacher Truman Solverud for giving an extra effort to help students navigate remote learning, the Laramie Boomerang reported.

Whiting High School Principal Scott Shoop nominated Solverud for using every resource at his disposal to help students with their education and maintain relationships with families after the district moved to online instruction.

Shoop said Solverud communicated with students through social media, by phone and hand-written letters from early morning to late-night hours, delivered meals, cleaning supplies and toilet paper to homes and transferred online assignments into hard copies for his students' convenience.

“His energy level is incredible,” Shoop said. “I’m bowled over by how much he takes on and how much he gets done.”

Everyday Champion Award winners were named in three categories: educators, school administrators and parents/caregivers. The award comes with a $5,000 prize. Solverud and the other winners will be honored by the National Center for Learning Disabilities' annual benefit dinner in December.

Solverud attributed his flexibility to a school culture that he said empowers teachers to remove barriers to student success and support them in any way possible.

“There’s literally nothing we won’t do to support a student,” he said.


