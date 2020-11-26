5000 Alabama students haven't shown up for any sort of class

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Preliminary reports indicate that more than 5,000 Alabama public school students haven’t shown up for any sort of classes, virtual or in-person, state Education Superintendent Eric Mackey said.

The students are likely to have a hard time catching up and the enrollment drop could mean the loss of hundreds of teachers, he said.

“It’s a very difficult year instructionally and that doesn’t even touch the surface on the issues we will have with these 5,000 students who are not in school and we don’t know where they are,” he said.

Because the state funding formula is based on enrollment, losing the students could hit next year's budget hard. Mackey told The Montgomery Advertiser he’s hoping the Legislature will make a temporary change to avoid that, perhaps basing allocations on average enrollment for the past couple of years.

Mackey said some of the missing students may have enrolled in private schools.

Others have returned, but too late for the official enrollment count, which ends each year 20 days after Labor Day.

“I have every expectation that once the pandemic ends, all of those students will come back,” Mackey said.

“The instructional problem will exist," he said, but he hopes the potential money problem will be averted.

Getting students caught up after school closings and virtual classes “will be an instructional problem next year and the year after,” he said.

He said he plans to ask the Legislature for extra money for tutoring and summer school. The department has received summer school funding for 2021, but Mackey said many districts will need to offer summer school for the next two to three years.

“I think we’ll have to offer the most rigorous academic supports that we ever have,” he said.

Final enrollment figures for each system are expected next month.

Public schools lost about 4,700 students in 2018 but Mackey said this drop is more significant.

“It’s widespread across the state,” he said. “Only a couple dozen districts grew at all.”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

High-Power Workstation Solutions for Remote Learning

The Not-So-Secret Solution to Get Over 90% of Your Students Reading Proficiently By 3rd Grade

CARES Act Funding Expiring Soon. Learn about Interactive Technology Solutions for Remote Collaboration

The Future of Education Technology

Implementing the CER (claims, evidence, reasoning) Process to Reach All Students

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>