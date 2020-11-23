Report finds Loudoun school's admission policy discriminates

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Attorney General's Office has found that an elite Loudoun County public high school's admissions policies discriminate against Black and Hispanic students.

The Loudoun County branch of the NAACP filed a complaint last year about the admissions policies at the new Academies of Loudoun, a science and technology high school established in 2018 with a selective admissions process.

The complaint alleged that the admissions process relied too much on a standardized test and that the school system failed to identify gifted Black and Hispanic students in its elementary and middle schools.

The AG office's report found that the school system has tried to address the problem after the Academies' initial class in 2018 had only one Black student. It is recommending the school system meet with the NAACP to resolve ongoing issues amicably.

The school system said Friday after the AG's report was made public that it is reviewing the 61-page report and that it is continuing to implement a plan to combat racism that the school board had previously adopted.

The debate over admissions at the Loudoun County school mirrors one ongoing at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and technology in Fairfax County. The school, often ranked as the best in the nation, is changing its admissions policies at the prodding of the state to increase diversity. The changes prompted a lawsuit from parents who support the existing process and say it rewards students who most merit admission.

Virginia Education Secretary Atif Qarni has been working to overhaul the admissions process at TJ and other selective Governor's Schools in Virginia to increase opportunities for Black and Hispanic students.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

High-Power Workstation Solutions for Remote Learning

The Not-So-Secret Solution to Get Over 90% of Your Students Reading Proficiently By 3rd Grade

CARES Act Funding Expiring Soon. Learn about Interactive Technology Solutions for Remote Collaboration

The Future of Education Technology

Implementing the CER (claims, evidence, reasoning) Process to Reach All Students

The value of multiple measures in evaluation

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>