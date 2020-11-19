Ohio lawmakers OK revamp of eligibility for school vouchers

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposal to revamp who can qualify for Ohio's biggest school voucher program cleared the Republican-led House on Thursday despite Democrats' dissent and headed to GOP Gov. Mike DeWine for consideration.

The program known as EdChoice funds private school tuition for students from poorly performing public schools. That eligibility list was slated to more than double to over 1,200 schools under current criteria, including some in wealthier areas, which led to debates about funding and fairness.

Instead, the list would shrink to about 470 schools in just 87 of Ohio's 600-plus districts under the overhauled criteria, according to an analysis by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission. Students would be eligible for EdChoice funding if their public schools rank in the bottom fifth on a performance index and meet certain metrics that reflect poverty levels in their districts.

That means dozens of schools would be newly added to the list, and dozens more would be removed.

The legislation also would expand eligibility for income-based EdChoice scholarships, allowing initial eligibility for families making up to 250% of federal poverty guidelines.

“It’s not perfect. I will admit that,” Rep. Don Jones, R-Freeport, said as he urged House colleagues to support the changes and acknowledged more work is still needed to adjust how Ohio funds schools and evaluates their performance. “But ladies and gentlemen, we have got to make decision today whether we want 1,227 ... school buildings on this list for next year, or we want 469.”

A statement from Senate President Larry Obhof, a Medina Republican, said lawmakers listened to input from families and educators to produce "the right solution that both supports our public schools and protects educational choice for Ohio’s families.”

Rep. Phil Robinson, D-Solon, spoke against the measure, calling it “an unfunded mandate because it doesn't offset the increases that will happen if more people were to request vouchers.”

The analysis by the Legislative Service Commission noted the number of scholarship awards would be limited by the how much funding the state appropriates for the program.

Sen. Teresa Fedor, of Toledo, the top Democrat on the Senate Education Committee, objected in a statement that the measure “does not reflect what public school advocates expressed” in weeks of testimony on the issue. She also noted that lawmakers stripped language that would have dissolved the state-appointed academic distress commissions that the state has used to intervene in several repeatedly poor-performing districts.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The Not-So-Secret Solution to Get Over 90% of Your Students Reading Proficiently By 3rd Grade

CARES Act Funding Expiring Soon. Learn about Interactive Technology Solutions for Remote Collaboration

The Future of Education Technology

Implementing the CER (claims, evidence, reasoning) Process to Reach All Students

The value of multiple measures in evaluation

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>