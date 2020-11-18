Group calls on Virginia officials to offer school guidance

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — An education group that accused a public school district in Virginia of pursuing a “reckless” return to in-person classes has called on Gov. Ralph Northam and other state leaders to intervene and offer guidance on school reopening plans.

Chesterfield Educators United, the Chesterfield County chapter of Virginia Educators United, wrote in a letter Tuesday that “local decision-makers have been swayed by political considerations rather than safety” in the absence of statewide instructions, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

The final batch of students in Chesterfield County Public Schools, the school district the group is criticizing, resumed in-person classes last week after a split vote from the school board. That decision has drawn backlash from some teachers.

Virtual learning is still an option for all families, and the school district has said they are committed to keeping students and staff safe during the pandemic.

The district also plans to initiate a return to virtual learning if the average number of new COVID cases rise above certain levels, Chesterfield Public Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty wrote in an email Friday to faculty and staff.

But Chesterfield Educators United is asking state officials for a week of virtual learning after the Thanksgiving and winter breaks, and to allow teachers with underlying medical conditions to teach online.

The group also wants state officials to “provide a ‘one-stop’ update station that illustrates recent research into the spread of Covid within school buildings," WRIC-TV reported.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

CARES Act Funding Expiring Soon. Learn about Interactive Technology Solutions for Remote Collaboration

The Future of Education Technology

Implementing the CER (claims, evidence, reasoning) Process to Reach All Students

The value of multiple measures in evaluation

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>