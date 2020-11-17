Vegas school district to stick with remote learning for now

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Surging COVID-19 cases in metro Las Vegas have prompted the Clark County School District to postpone consideration of a resumption of partial in-class instruction and to instead continue with remote learning through at least the end of the calendar year.

District Superintendent Jesus Jara announced Monday that teachers and staff will continue to work at home through Dec. 18 when the first semester ends.

A reopening plan will be presented to the district board in early January, he said.

The board last week voted to postpone until Dec. 10 consideration of a hybrid learning mode.

The district has used remote learning since mid-March, but officials have been discussing how to safely reopen for in-person learning since last summer.

The recent proposal drew criticism from the teachers unions that cited lack of clarity on personal protective equipment, testing and contact tracing.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.


