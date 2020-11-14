Over 9,000 Mississippi students quarantined as virus spreads

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As cases of coronavirus rise in Mississippi, health officials are warning that schools and extracurricular activities could turn into hot spots.

Several high school sports teams have had to cancel or postpone games due to infections in recent weeks. More than 9,000 students and almost 800 teachers were quarantined for coronavirus exposure in Mississippi last week, according to the state Department of Health. Since the start of the school year, about 4,500 students have tested positive for the virus.

“The schools have become one of the bigger issues this week,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said during an online conversation Friday hosted by the Mississippi State Medical Association. “When we look at what’s going on in the schools, now is not the time to change our course. We need to continue to do those things that we did early on to make sure that we prevent transmission in those settings.”

While students and staff are generally safe during learning time in classrooms, infections are occurring during other hours, like when people are participating in after school activities, gathering for lunch or socializing in school hallways, Byers said.

Tupelo High School and Lafayette County High School both had to forfeit football playoff games this week because of COVID-19 cases within the programs.

The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Leflore County High School went into quarantine after Tuesday, when the students might have been exposed to the virus by someone from another team, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported.

“We are just following protocol. It’s the right move right now,” said Clinton Gatewood, athletics director for the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District.

Basketball and other indoor activities during the winter season are of particular concern. Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi's state health officer, recommended that schools with outbreaks send students home for virtual learning for at least a couple of weeks out of caution. He said if schools move to virtual learning, extracurriculars should be temporarily halted, too.

“For crying out loud, if you go virtual as a school, that needs to include the extracurriculars, and the sports,” he said.

Byers said it's important that schools stick to the Health Department's guidelines for in-person learning during the pandemic. He said he has seen some schools talking about no longer mandating that students quarantine if they are exposed to the virus and instead making it a parent's decision whether or not a child stays home.

“That's not going to work for us,” Byers said.

The state health department said Saturday that Mississippi, with a population of about 3 million, has reported 1,370 virus cases and at least 21 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday evening. That’s an increase of 65 cases and 16 deaths from the day before.

———

Leah Willingham is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

———

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

CARES Act Funding Expiring Soon. Learn about Interactive Technology Solutions for Remote Collaboration

The Future of Education Technology

Implementing the CER (claims, evidence, reasoning) Process to Reach All Students

The value of multiple measures in evaluation

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>