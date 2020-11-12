Clark County School District employees to work from home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County School District has announced that most of its employees will work remotely after Gov. Steve Sisolak urged people to stay home to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The district is expected to transition to work from home on Thursday and continue through Nov. 30, with only certain positions reporting to their work locations.

The decision comes as the school board is considering a plan to bring students back to classrooms two days a week starting in January after switching to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in the midst of a health crisis, mental health crisis and academic crisis; we must come together as a united team on behalf of our 315,000 students and 40,000 employees,” Superintendent Jesus F. Jara said. “As a district, we must balance returning our students to school and the health and safety of everyone."

Sisolak on Tuesday told residents to stay at home as much as possible for the next two weeks and asked businesses to allow employees to work from home or risk a lockdown. It comes as infections are surging across the U.S.

In March, the Democratic governor had ordered nonessential businesses temporarily closed, including casinos, the main driver of the state economy.

“We are in a very crucial point right now,” Sisolak said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.


