Anoka-Hennepin elementary schools to close due to COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's largest school district is planning to close its elementary schools as a growing number of coronavirus cases has left it short on staff and bus drivers.

The Anoka-Hennepin district, which serves 13 communities, will be transitioning to distance learning. Elementary students have been attending in-person classes two days a week since Sept. 15.

Anoka-Hennepin’s middle and high schools switched from a hybrid schedule to distance learning Nov. 4, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

The district hasn't set a date for closing the elementary schools, but parents were told they'd receive as much advance notice as possible.

State guidelines recommend districts consider closing all schools when new case rates in the county exceed 50 per 10,000.

The district said its two-week new case rate among employees is 86 per 10,000, which has made it challenging to support in-person learning.

The district has an enrollment of nearly 38,000 students.


