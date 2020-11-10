Public aid for private schools lands at Michigan's top court

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

DETROIT (AP) — A coalition of public education groups on Tuesday urged the Michigan Supreme Court to bar the state from reimbursing private schools for complying with health and safety orders.

The case involves more than $5 million set aside for private schools by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2016-19 when Rick Snyder was governor. The dispute centers on part of the Michigan Constitution, which says “no public monies or property” can be used to “aid or maintain” private schools.

A judge blocked the spending. But the state appeals court in 2018 said tax dollars can go to the schools to comply with dozens of state mandates related to the health and safety of students, from pesticides to playground equipment.

Phillip DeRosier, an attorney for groups representing school boards and public school leaders, said the appeals court got it wrong.

“I don't think there’s any way to respect the constitutional text and not reverse here. ... Aid is to give assistance. Maintain is to support or provide for," said DeRosier, who asked the Supreme Court to overturn the decision.

There weren't many questions from the seven justices, despite taking a high stakes case that involves the constitution.

When Bill Schuette, a Republican, was attorney general, his office defended the spending during earlier stages of the litigation. But the state's position has shifted under Dana Nessel, a Democrat, who was elected in 2018.

Deputy Solicitor General Eric Restuccia, representing state officials, said the Supreme Court should allow reimbursement only for transportation-related costs. Nessel, meanwhile, said the entire provision should be declared unconstitutional.

“The people of the state have spoken clearly about not wanting public funds to be directed toward nonpublic schools. Their voice must be heard and protected,” Nessel said in her own court filing.

The job of defending the spending fell to lawyers for the Michigan Catholic Conference, the Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools and a Catholic school in Grand Rapids.

John Bursch urged the court to throw out the ban on public aid for private schools, which was approved by voters in 1970. He said it was an illegal strike at faith-based schools that currently have more than 100,000 students.

“This is a religious gerrymander. ... The intent was to discriminate against religious schools,” Bursch said.

———

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

CARES Act Funding Expiring Soon. Learn about Interactive Technology Solutions for Remote Collaboration

The Future of Education Technology

Implement the CER Process to Reach All Students

The value of multiple measures in evaluation

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>