Ohio Supreme Court dismisses Toledo bullying lawsuit

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court unanimously sided with three Toledo public school employees on Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by the parents of a kindergartener alleging that the employees acting recklessly by not preventing bullying by another student.

The parents of the child sued teacher Amanda Lute, Assistant Principal Cynthia Skaff and Principal Ralph Schade for allegedly failing to intervene to prevent an alleged series of bullying encounters from escalating, The Blade reported.

The parents, who are only identified by their initials in the lawsuit, claim that their child’s cheek was punctured with a sharpened pencil by another student.

Lute said that she did not discover that the victim had been poked in the cheek until four days after the alleged incident when the parents removed their child from the school.

Lute said that her desk was 10 feet from the table the two students shared and that she did not hear anything.

The Ohio and Toledo Federation of Teachers, Buckeye Association of School Administrators, Ohio Association for School Business Officials, Ohio School Boards Association, the Toledo Association of Administrative Personnel, and the city of Toledo filed briefs in defense of the employees and voiced concern over the precedent the case could take if it was allowed to proceed.

Justice Patrick Fischer wrote that the appellants presented evidence that they took steps to prevent bullying in the classroom.

Jennifer Dawson, the school's district attorney, said that she was “extremely pleased with the court’s unanimous ruling.”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

CARES Act Funding Expiring Soon. Learn about Interactive Technology Solutions for Remote Collaboration

The Future of Education Technology

Implement the CER Process to Reach All Students

The value of multiple measures in evaluation

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>