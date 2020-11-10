Nevada school district to consider reopening campuses

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting later this week to consider a plan to reopen schools in southern Nevada for hybrid learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Board of School Trustees President Lola Brooks said the board is set to meet virtually at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss the 200-page plan. If approved, employees would be expected to return to work Dec. 1, and the plan would take effect in January.

The district, which has about 307,000 students and 40,000 employees, started the new school year in August with distance learning, with an exception for seven rural schools operating in-person classes, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The plan made public by the district on Monday calls for a hybrid model of learning where students would attend classes in person two days a week and online the other three days a week. Parents would also have the option of having their child continue their education online only.

The district emphasized in a statement that the return dates “may be adjusted and could change based on evolving health conditions and forthcoming information.”

“This plan follows the health and safety guidelines provided for schools but also gives our children the opportunity to address academic gaps and engage with their peers and adult educators,” Superintendent Jesus F. Jara said. “We must embrace this work with a relentless sense of urgency. Our children are depending on us.”

The plan highlights numerous safety measures, academic policies and new protocol for including social distancing measures, facial mask requirements and contact tracing, KVVU-TV reported.

The Nevada Education Association of Southern Nevada released a four-page statement on Twitter Monday against reopening schools.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.


