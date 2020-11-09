School district resumes in-person classes amid pushback

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — The final cohort of students in a Virginia school district will begin in-person classes Monday amid pushback from teachers and staff about the decision.

About 34,000 middle school and high school students from Chesterfield County Public Schools will be separated in two groups for the in-person classes. One group will meet on Mondays and Tuesdays, while the second group is scheduled to meet Thursdays and Fridays, WRIC-TV reported.

Students are scheduled to have virtual classes on Wednesdays. Families also have the choice of keeping their children entirely in virtual learning.

About 28,600 students from the school system had previously resumed in-person classes, but a recent survey of the school district's staff showed that nearly 900 staff members felt “uneasy” about more students heading back to the classroom.

The school district said they are working with employees to reiterate their “commitment to a safe and working learning environment,” but Emma Clarke, a middle school teacher, said the district is “willfully ignoring the thoughts and feelings of their staff members."

There have been 50 confirmed coronavirus cases among school employees, a contractor and a visitor since September, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

CARES Act Funding Expiring Soon. Learn about Interactive Technology Solutions for Remote Collaboration

The Future of Education Technology

Implement the CER Process to Reach All Students

The value of multiple measures in evaluation

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>