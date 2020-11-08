Virus sends Allegany County students back to online school

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — All students in Maryland's Allegany County Public Schools will return to remote learning Monday because of a shortage of staff available to teach in person as a result of a rising number of coronavirus cases in the area.

The school district announced the change Saturday, the Cumberland Times-News reported Sunday. The district said 101 staff members could not work during the week of Nov. 2 because they had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were quarantining after coming into contact with an infected person.

The number of people unable to work in person had risen to 110 by Saturday, the district said.

COVID-19 cases have been increasing in the county since the beginning of October. The newspaper reported the county saw 129 new cases on Friday, the most it has ever reported at one time.

As of Sunday, the county had reported 1,051 cases and 26 deaths since the pandemic began, according to state figures. In Maryland, there have been 153,996 cases and 4,063 deaths.

The U.S. set another record for daily number of coronavirus cases Saturday. The country reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. It marked the fourth day in a row that new cases topped more than 100,000.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Implement the CER Process to Reach All Students

The value of multiple measures in evaluation

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>