Burlington could use empty store or trailers for high school

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington High School students could be going to classes in an empty department store or trailers set up on the school campus.

The school board in the Vermont city on Thursday authorized the superintendent to enter into negotiations on an alternative site for students after the campus was vacated due to PCB contamination.

WCAX-TV reports the two options presented to the board included remodeling the former Macy’s department store in downtown Burlington, or renting modular trailers that would be constructed on the school’s baseball field.

Superintendent Tom Flanagan says staff recommends the Macy’s option because it’s less expensive with an estimated cost of between $6 million and $7 million.

Using modular trailers would allow some access to school facilities, but significant work would be needed to accommodate the trailers, including updating water lines, creating new driveways, and updates to stay within the city’s fire code.

The students could be in the alternate space for at least two-and-a-half years while officials consider the future of the existing campus, pending the results from more PCB tests.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Implement the CER Process to Reach All Students

The value of multiple measures in evaluation

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>