Tennessee offering $5M in grants for charter schools

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s administration is offering $5 million in grants for charter schools across the state.

Lee’s Department of Education says the charter school support grant is funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

Every charter school will be allocated per-pupil money based on 2020 enrollment, totaling $2.5 million. The other $2.5 million will be awarded to charter schools based on their significant academic growth. That will be measured through performances on the 2019 Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System for specific topics and student populations.

It’s the first Tennessee grant offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic specifically for charter schools. Another round of grant funding to support expanding charter schools is expected in the coming months.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The value of multiple measures in evaluation

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>