Election 2020: A Note to Our Readers

—AP Photo/Matt York

As of EdWeek Update’s deadline early Wednesday, the outcome of the 2020 presidential election remained undetermined. Edweek.org and Politics K-12 will provide updated results based on the Associated Press’s official call as they become available, along with reaction and analysis.

For insight on how a working educator can use this historic turn of events as a teaching opportunity, read this opinion essay by Chris Dier, the 2020 Louisiana Teacher of the Year and a U.S. history teacher.

Related:

Web Only

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Back to Top