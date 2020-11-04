Alabama capital voters approve school tax hike

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Voters in Alabama's capital approved a measure to more than double the local tax rate and provide as much as $33 million annually to Montgomery's troubled public school system.

The tax measure passed with 61% support on Tuesday, news outlets reported.

The state intervened in Montgomery's school system three years ago trying to make improvements after years of parents leaving the system for private schools or neighboring systems.

School officials have said the additional money would be used to hire more teachers, repair poorly maintained school buildings and improve security.

“We are overjoyed that Montgomery voters believe in what we are doing and want to see more of our children succeed,” Superintendent Ann Roy Moore said in a statement.

Voters agreed to increase area property tax rates from the state-required minimum of 10 mills to 22 mills. Supporters said the change would raise the annual tax bill for an median-priced home by about $13.


