Power outage disrupts remote learning in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage at a New York City school technology center disrupted online learning for students at home because of Election Day Tuesday.

All of the district's 1 million students had a remote learning day because of voting.

The outage at the technology center in Brooklyn impacted some of the services families, students and staff were using, the Department of Education said on Twitter around noon.

Power was restored but the district was still warning users after 5 p.m. that they could have trouble signing on.

The district said the cause of the outage was not immediately known.

The nation's largest district began a blend of in-person and online learning a month ago.


