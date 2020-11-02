Multiple Alabama schools cancel classes over power outages

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — More than a half-dozen Alabama school systems canceled classes Monday because of lingering power outages and damage caused by Hurricane Zeta last week.

In central Alabama, Chilton County's school system announced half its 14 schools still lack power five days after Zeta hit southern Louisiana and blasted through Alabama and much of the Southeast. Talladega County schools closed for the day widespread damage and hazardous roads.

News outlets report that at least six other school systems called off classes because of power outages or damage left by Zeta. Mobile County's system was open, but eight individual schools canceled classes because of power problems or damage.

The utility-tracking website poweroutage.us shows Louisiana and Alabama each still has more than 60,000 homes, businesses and other power customers without electricity.

Outages across Alabama stretch from the southwestern corner of the state to the northeast in a band where Zeta came through.


