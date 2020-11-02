High school changes reopening plans after student party

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts high school has delayed its transition to hybrid learning and canceled sports for two weeks after dozens of students attended a Halloween party at which they did not wear face coverings or maintain social distance, administrators said.

Classes will remain fully remote for now and hybrid learning will begin Nov. 16, Franklin schools Superintendent Sara Ahern and Franklin High Principal Josh Hanna said in a message to the school community Sunday.

All sports practices and games were canceled.

The decision was made with input from local public health officials, they said.

As many as 50 students attended the Saturday party and many scattered when police arrived, making contact tracing difficult.

“This behavior puts everyone at Franklin High School at risk and we have no choice but to remain in the remote setting for another two weeks,” the message said.

Several Massachusetts high schools have changed their lesson plans this fall because of student parties, including Wilmington, Marblehead and Lincoln-Sudbury.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

