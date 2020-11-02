Baltimore City system to open 44 schools by mid-November

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore City school system will open 44 schools by mid-November to small groups of students having difficulty learning online, officials announced Monday. It's the first school district in the Baltimore area that's planning to bring some students back for classes five days a week.

The city’s first reopening for in-person instruction by teachers will allow some students at about one-quarter of the city’s schools, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The city’s plan coincided with the beginning of the second quarter, and will include students in prekindergarten, kindergarten, special education and those experiencing homelessness. The district also will bring back students who are showing up less than 20% of the time for online lessons.

Also, the system expects the return of some sixth and ninth graders — students transitioning to new schools — as well as students in career technology studies. such as studying to become an auto technician or a nursing assistant.

Families with children at the reopening schools can opt to attend the classes, but those who are enrolled in schools that remain closed will not have the in-person option. A limited number of special education school students will have the opportunity to attend any of the city’s four special education schools.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The value of multiple measures in evaluation

Dyslexia: How to Identify Warning Signs at Every Grade

Predicting the future of digital learning

Promethean: The State of Technology in Education

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>