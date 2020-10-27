School moves to remote learning after staffer tests positive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island high school has moved to remote-learning for the week after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19, the school said in a statement.

La Salle Academy in Providence said remote classes started Tuesday.

The Catholic school in a Facebook post said the Rhode Island Department of Health informed the administration Monday morning that a teacher had tested positive for the disease.

That teacher, as well as other faculty members they had contact with, have been required to quarantine, the school said.

In-school classes were canceled for the week “out of an abundance of caution,” the school said.

