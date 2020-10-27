Quarantines vex some Georgia schools as infections spread

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

ROME, Ga. (AP) — A northwest Georgia school system is sending all its students home to take classes virtually for 10 days because of coronavirus infections and quarantines.

The Rome school system said Tuesday that with more than 600 students, faculty and staff members isolated with infections or quarantined because of exposure, the district of 6,400 students will switch to all-online instruction Wednesday through Nov. 6, assuming cases have declined by then.

Rome and surrounding Floyd County are among Georgia's high transmission areas as infections and hospitalizations for COVID-19 rise for a third time.

Athletics and extracurricular activities will continue. Students are being sent home with three days’ worth of meals, and parents can pick up meals for next week. Officials say they will clean affected areas meanwhile.

Superintendents have said quarantine rules are making in-person learning difficult to sustain. But Gov. Brian Kemp has refused their request to have teachers declared “critical infrastructure workers,” which would allow superintendents to order exposed teachers to keep providing face-to-face instruction, as long as they wear masks and don't show symptoms of the respiratory illness.

Georgia's Department of Public Health countermanded a move by Bulloch County schools this month to change quarantine rules to allow exposed students to avoid the quarantines that have kept nearly 1,000 students and employees in that 11,000-student district out of class at various times.

The Statesboro Herald reported that district leaders said exposed students could return as long as they're asymptomatic and masked. But Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey told the district to rescind the move days later, calling it “out of compliance.” She noted that violating the department’s standing quarantine order is a misdemeanor under state law.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>