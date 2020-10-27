Mississippi school district extends chief's contract

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The superintendent of the Oxford School District will remain in place for at least three more years.

The district's Board of Trustees on Monday approved a contract extension for Brian Harvey during its regular monthly meeting. Harvey will now continue to serve as the district’s superintendent through June 30, 2023, The Oxford Eagle reported.

The new contract took effect Oct. 1. His annual salary will be $169,213.55.

“I get to work with a great bunch of people,” Harvey said. “Any success that we’ve had is because of what they’ve done.”

The contract extension was approved as part of the meeting’s consent agenda, which did not require any discussion by the board before taking a vote.

Harvey was appointed superintendent on July 1, 2012. Prior to that, Harvey served as assistant superintendent from 2008 to 2011. He began his teaching career in Oxford as a social studies teacher at Oxford Middle School in 1995 and slowly worked his way to Oxford High School from 1998 to 2005 before becoming the assistant principal at OHS in 2005.


Web Only

