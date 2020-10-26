North Dakota to use coronavirus aid for fracking, education

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials voted to repurpose $221 million in federal coronavirus aid to various state agencies, including a $16-million grant to oil companies in support of the fracking process.

The North Dakota Emergency Commission approved the plan Friday, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

The money comes from the $1.25 billion awarded to the state through the Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the federal CARES Act.

The Oil and Gas Division plans to award the $16-million grant to oil companies for acquiring and disposing of water used in the hydraulic fracturing process, in which water, sand and chemicals are injected underground to crack rock and release oil.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the grant would help create jobs and help stabilize oil production by leading to an increase in well drilling. Officials said higher oil production would stabilize the state's revenue.

Helms added that oil companies have been hit hard by the price drop resulting from the pandemic, leading to slow work in the state’s oil fields.

The Sierra Club, however, called it “totally inappropriate” to use money the state received under the coronavirus rescue package for fracking.

Democratic state Sen. Tim Mathern, from Fargo, previously said the proposal was “an incredible misuse of tax dollars that could help small businesses or independent contractors struggling to stay open or working families barely able to afford rent.”

The commission also plans to give $33 million to the education department, $29 million to the Department of Commerce’s economic resiliency grants and $61 million to counties and cities to help with law enforcement costs and other needs.

Proposals from the state agencies will go to the legislative Budget Section for final approval. Lawmakers are scheduled to meet Wednesday.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>