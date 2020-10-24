Seattle Public Schools extends remote learning into 2021

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau said Friday the district will remain in a remote learning model for the rest of the current semester because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Most students will continue to participate in school virtually through January 2021, Juneau said in a news release. The only exception will be for students who receive special education services that require in-person instruction.

Officials made the decision because of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in King County and after consultation with the district’s Re-entry Leadership Team. Juneau says the team, which is made up of representatives of the School Board, Seattle Education Association, Seattle Council PTSA, the Principals’ Association of Seattle Schools, and students, will meet regularly to talk about next steps.

The state reported 820 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday with 184 of those in King County for a case total of 101,345. State health officials reported 7 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total of deaths statewide to nearly 2,300.

The Department of Health also reported that 8,231 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus with 48 people hospitalized since Wednesday.


