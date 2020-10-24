Alabama system sets 'virtual day' in case of class shutdowns

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — With the coronavirus pandemic worsening in Alabama, Dothan school officials are planning a “virtual day” to prepare for the possibility that classes will have to quit meeting in person.

The system, located in southeast Alabama, will have both junior high and high school students participate in online classes on Oct. 30 as a way of “proactively preparing for future closures,'" The Dothan Eagle reported.

A combination of the pandemic, the upcoming flu season and statewide staffing problems created the need for a test run, the system said in a statement.

School districts around the state have used a combination of in-person teaching, online learning and varying schedules to cope with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The pandemic appears to be getting worse in Alabama as residents grow tired of preventive measures like distancing and mask-wearing, which slowed the spread of the disease after a summertime peak, health officials said.


