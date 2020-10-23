Opinions are split at forum on planned charter school in WVa

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Opinions were split during a public forum on a proposal to open a charter school in West Virginia next fall.

About 100 people attended the forum Thursday at University High School in Monongalia County as the local board of education considers whether to approve the charter school, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

John Treu, a West Virginia University assistant professor and chairman of the board of West Virginia Academy, the proposed new school, said the school is planned for the “greater Morgantown area,” but may draw students from neighboring communities.

The school says it's providing bus transportation, which the state charter school law doesn't require. It plans to start with grades K-8 but expand up to 12th grade by its fifth year, according to its application. The maximum number of students would be 1,420.

Several opponents at the forum pointed out funds for the school would come from public schools.

“You say you value public schools,” speaker Audra Slocum said. “But you are here, by design, to extract money from them.”

Treu didn’t deny the claim but said, "A charter would be less disruptive to the existing public schools just because we have an existing population that’s large enough.”

Many asked why Treu is trying to open a charter school in Monongalia County, where the public school system already scores among the highest statewide on standardized tests. But Treu said existing high performance doesn't prevent improvement.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>