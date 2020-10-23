Lexington educator named 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An educator at a Lexington elementary school has been named the 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year.

The Kentucky Department of Education announced Thursday that Donnie Piercey, a fifth grade teacher at Stonewall Elementary, won the award, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. He also was named Kentucky’s elementary school teacher of the year and will receive $10,000.

Piercey was among nine educators named earlier this year as semifinalists for the award. Piercey was chosen following an interview and a review of a classroom lesson.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said Piercey created an online hub for learning to keep teachers and students connected when schools closed in March due to the coronavirus.

