High school winter sports will start on time, MHSAA says

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan high school winter sports will start on time in November.

Face coverings are required for athletes practicing and competing in basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling, the Michigan High School Athletic Association said Friday.

They are not required for athletes in bowling, gymnastics, skiing and swimming unless the players are on the sideline and not actively participating.

Sport-specific guidelines will be posted next week on the MHSAA website at https://www.mhsaa.com/sports.

“But let’s be clear: Our statewide COVID-19 numbers have to get better," said executive director Mark Uyl. "In order for our schools to continue playing sports this winter, and in order for fans to be there to cheer them on, we must continue working to slow down this virus.”

The state health department reported 1,826 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and 18 deaths.

“People have started to develop some pandemic fatigue. People are letting their guards down,” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, chief clinical officer at Henry Ford Health System, adding that masks are critical.

He said Henry Ford had nearly 100 COVID-19 patients Friday at its hospitals in southeastern Michigan. It had 32 on Sept. 21 but hundreds more earlier in the pandemic.

While the number of infections has been rising, “we have not seen a similar commensurate increase in the number of admissions,” Munkarah said, noting that younger people have been getting infected.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Radically Reimagined Face Shield Is A Dream

Disrupting Instructional Inequities Is Essential for Student Success

GoGuardian’s Commitment to Studying Engagement

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>