School board votes to retire Raiders name, arrowhead mascot

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The Rutland city school board has voted to retire the high school's Rutland Raider nickname and arrowhead mascot and have the school administration and student body come up with a mascot “that would be more inclusive and welcoming."

The vote was 6-4 on Tuesday night during a special online meeting of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners viewed by more than 40 people, the Rutland Herald reported.

Commissioner Ann Dages expressed sympathy for those opposed to the change, saying she saw how passionate people remain about their high school years, but voted in favor of the motion, noting the damaging effect such images have had on the Indigenous community, according to the newspaper. White people do not get to decide what is and isn’t harmful to those groups, she said.

Commissioner Brittany Cavacas, who is running for the state Senate, voted against the change and called for a more “open and transparent” discussion with students and city residents, while Commissioner Matthew Olewnik said the mascot does not align with district’s vision and mission statements.

“‘This is the way things have always been’ and ‘this is tradition,’ quite frankly, are not arguments for me to avoid making changes that are necessary,” Olewnik said.

The school administration and student body have until Feb. 9 to bring a suggestion before the board.

Principal Greg Schillinger said he didn't think the change would fully take effect next year, noting that time is needed for students to reflect on the issue and that he envisioned an ongoing process.

“I think there needs to be a learning process for the kids to go through, and we haven’t had time to do that,” Schillinger said.


