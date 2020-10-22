New names proposed for school named in honor of Henry Grady

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia high school named for a supporter of the Confederacy appears closer to getting a new name.

WSB-TV reports that students have been pushing for a name change at Grady High School. The Atlanta Board of Education committee handling the possible renaming revealed the favored names Tuesday night.

Ida B. Wells High School received the most votes with Piedmont High School and Midtown High School in second and third place.

The school was named after Henry Grady, a journalist in the 1800s who was in support of the Confederacy. Many students have called for a change because of Grady's views on slavery and white supremacy. But others oppose a change, saying the school's name is synonymous with Atlanta.


