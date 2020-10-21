Panel recommends renaming school honoring Atlanta editor

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

ATLANTA (AP) — A committee is recommending that an Atlanta school now named for a newspaper editor who advocated for white supremacy after the Civil War be renamed for a Mississippi-born Black journalist who exposed atrocities including lynchings.

An Atlanta school board panel recommended Tuesday that Henry W. Grady High School be renamed in honor of Ida B. Wells.

Board member Leslie Gran told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the views of Grady do not “reflect the values that we want to carry forward."

While credited by many with helping in the rebirth of Atlanta after the war, Grady also wrote editorials and gave speeches that ignored the plight of Black people in the region while endorsing white supremacy. He was an editor and part-owner of The Atlanta Constitution.

Born during the war in Holly Springs, Mississippi, Wells became a journalist and activist whose work exposed racism and lynching. She died in 1931.

The full school board is set to consider the name change Nov. 2. A committee to consider a name change was formed during protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>