Murphy taps Morris County leader as education commissioner

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday he was nominating Angelica Allen-McMillan to be the state's next education commissioner.

The appointment comes as the states' more than 600 school districts work through the COVID-19 outbreak, with many holding online-only or hybrid lessons.

“She is an exemplary educator and I’m confident she is the leader we need to carry our school communities through the remainder of this pandemic and beyond,” Murphy, a Democrat, said.

Allen-McMillan will succeed Lamont Repollet, who announced his plan to leave over the summer to take the top post at Kean University. Kevin Dehmer has been serving as interim commissioner since Repollet's departure.

Allen-McMillan currently serves at the superintendent of Morris County schools, where she's served since 2018.

The state's education commissioner must be confirmed by the state Senate. The commissioner oversees the state Education Department, conducts statewide tests and is in charge of doling out billions of dollars in state aid to school districts.

Before working in Morris County, Allen-McMillan served as an administrator in the Newark Public Schools system. Before that she was assistant superintendent for curriculum and instructions at the Irvington School District.

She's a former middle school science teacher in the East Orange district and has served as executive director at the Thomas Charter School in Newark. She's also been an administrator in Maplewood and South Orange.

Dehmer will remain at the department as an assistant commissioner and chief financial officer.

Allen-McMillan is a graduate of Cornell University, with a bachelor's degree in industrial and labor relations. She has a master’s and a doctorate in education from Seton Hall University.


