Public schools in Hawaii report 10 new cases of COVID-19

HONOLULU (AP) — Public schools in Hawaii reported 10 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus among staff and students during the week that ended Friday.

Officials said six of the people who tested positive had not been on campus for at least two weeks.

There have been 147 cases of the coronavirus associated with public schools since June 26, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Saturday. This includes 19 people who had not been on campus for at least two weeks before their diagnosis.

For the week ending on Oct. 9, the state reported eight cases of the coronavirus associated with public schools.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.


