No class Monday in West Ada district due to teacher shortage

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A school district in Idaho has canceled school next Monday due to a teacher shortage after hundreds called out in sick in protest of in-person instruction during the pandemic.

The West Ada School District in the Boise metropolitan area made the announcement to cancel on Friday and said there were not enough substitute teachers to cover for the absences.

The announcement said that out of 2,145 classroom teachers, 652 have called in sick, leaving the school district with 500 unfilled positions.

West Ada Education Association President Eric Thies said Thursday that teachers would perform a ‘sickout’ demonstration if the district did not revert to full remote learning.

The district is currently in a hybrid model for middle school and high school students in which in-person instruction occurs occasionally. The district said it would move elementary students into the hybrid system beginning next Monday.

“Principals, administration, teachers and staff worked hard to cover the absences, but unfortunately, we cannot,” the district said in a statement. “With safety in mind, and due to supervision concerns, we are regretfully unable to hold school Monday. We will reassess the situation on Monday and give parents, guardians and staff an update.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>