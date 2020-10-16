Charter school teacher named New Mexico Teacher of the Year

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque charter school educator has been named New Mexico Teacher of the Year.

Alisa Cooper de Uribe, a bilingual first grade teacher at New Mexico International School, is the second charter school teacher to win the award in the program's 57-year history.

As Teacher of the Year, Cooper de Uribe will promote professional development and serve as an example to her peers.

The selection comes as the coronavirus pandemic has compounded inequality among New Mexico’s students,.

“Now that the boundaries between school, home and other areas of public life have shifted and blended in unexpected ways, an opportunity has arisen to advocate for newly visible needs in our state’s infrastructure and equitable access to education,” Cooper de Uribe said earlier this month after being named one of four finalists.

A native of Raton, Cooper de Uribe says she was inspired to study languages by interacting with international students as a youth. She will represent her state in the national Teacher of the Year competition.

In a video call, Education Secretary Ryan Stewart read a series of testimonials submitted as part of Cooper de Uribe’s application for the award.

“Thank you for all of the incredible work that you’ve done, for the immense impact that you’ve had on your students not only as they go through your first grade classroom, but as they progress on into the upper grades and continue to bring that love and that passion that you’ve inspired into all that they do,” Stewart said.

New Mexico is home to 98 public charter schools that have been created since the 1990s. Funded by public dollars and subject to similar accountability rules as public schools, they are allowed to pursue alternative curricula and governance structures.

Charter school leaders see Cooper de Uribe’s selection as continued support from the state.

“It’s a testament to the work we’ve done as public charter schools and that we are public and we are reimagining education,” said Matthew Pahl, executive director of Public Charter Schools of New Mexico.

Cooper de Uribe holds a bachelor's degree in English from Abilene Christian University and a master’s degree in Spanish from Middlebury College, the Public Education Department said.

She succeeds 2019 Teacher of the Year Mandi Torrez, a teacher at Placitas Elementary.

The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association is sponsoring the New Mexico Teacher of the Year program for the second year in a row, including a $25,000 grant to support her professional development.

Unlike previous Teachers of the Year who have taken sabbaticals, Cooper de Uribe will continue teaching at her school.

———

This story has been updated to correct that Cooper de Uribe will not take a year out of the classroom as previous awardees had done.

———

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Using Data to Inform Writing Instruction: Addressing Learning Loss Caused by COVID-19 Disruption

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>