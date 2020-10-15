Sites found for technical students after high school closes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington Technical Center students are returning to in-person learning at various sites around the city after the public high school was shut down last month because high levels of PCBs were found in one of the buildings.

Seven technical center programs were back to in-person learning last week and the Burlington Board of School Commissioners on Tuesday approved funding for spaces for the rest of the programs.

“I am incredibly proud of this community for stepping up to support our students during this difficult time,” said Superintendent Tom Flanagan in a written statement.

The programs are meeting at sites ranging from churches to a youth center to the airport, where the aviation program is now housed. BTC director Jason Gingold expects other sites to be ready in about two weeks.

Meanwhile, the district is working to find space for the rest of the high school students while a newly formed group of parents, teachers and administrators is calling for the high school to reopen, WCAX-TV reported.

“We’ve got 970 kids at BHS who haven’t been in a classroom or in front of a teacher for seven months,” Caroline Beer, one of the organizers, told the school board Tuesday. “A lot of these kids are barely leaving their bedrooms and we’re seeing, among all of our kids, increased anxiety and depression. We’re really worried about them.”


