Retired teachers' fund seeks $323K paid after members died

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System wants to recover retirement benefits that continued to be paid out after two members died, resulting in overpayments of more than $323,000.

Clint Rhoden, the system's executive director, told lawmakers Wednesday that one death was not reported to the system by the member’s surviving family, amounting to an overpayment of $306,000 over 23 years, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The second overpayment of $17,000 occurred because the agency incorrectly entered the notation of that death into the system.

“We are pursuing that $306,000 aggressively,” Rhoden said.

The system was able to recover a third overpayment of about $22,000 because family members of the deceased did not withdraw the money.

Deputy Legislative Auditor Tom Bullington said the system identified the overpayments through the implementation of new procedures in February during an audit of the retirement system for fiscal 2019.

Rhoden said a national law firm with offices in Oklahoma has been retained to represent the system in trying to recover the funds through court judgments. He said the FBI conducted a thorough investigation and declined to press charges.

The system has a number of ways to learn if a member living in Arkansas dies, but problems can arise if the member moves to a different state.

“What we have determined in this analysis is really we need to focus on our out-of-state retirees,” Rhoden said.

The Teacher Retirement System is the state government's largest such system with more than 100,000 working and retired members and over $17 billion in investments.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Close Adolescent Reading Gaps

The Essential Skills for Reading Comprehension

Give your teachers the tools to meet the moment

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>