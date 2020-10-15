Mississippi school district gets new superintendent

HOUSTON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi school district has a new chief at the helm.

During a school board meeting this week, the Board of Trustees named John Ellison as the new superintendent of the Houston and Chickasaw County school districts.

Ellison will replace current Superintendent Tony Cook who will retire at the end of the fall semester to pursue other opportunities, WTVA-TV reported. Cook has served the Houston District since 2005. He previously worked in Pontotoc and Amory school districts.

Ellison previously served as a teacher, coach and principal at Houston Upper and Middle schools and is currently the principal at Houston High School.


