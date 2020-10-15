Baltimore City Schools set partial return for students

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore City Public Schools will begin welcoming back some students this fall, reopening 25 schools with a focus on a number of groups, among them those experiencing homelessness, officials said.

The system will reopen 25 schools, adding to the 1,000 students who have returned to schools in centers that provide supervision and internet access for them to do their online classes, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The plan will be implemented in the second quarter, which begins in November, and will start with those who are most at risk of falling behind academically. It includes students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, special education and those students who are showing up less than 20% of the time for online lessons.

The Baltimore Teachers Union expressed anger with the plan, saying it's unsafe to risk the health of staff and students while no COVID-19 vaccine exists. The union calls for no return to schools until at least January.


