Amid shortage, WVa college students can substitute teach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia education officials will let college seniors who are studying to become educators apply for immediate substitute teaching jobs in public schools due to a critical shortage.

State Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch told the state Board of Education on Wednesday that seniors in their student teaching semester can apply as paid substitutes and forgo student teaching. The days spent as substitutes will apply toward their student teaching requirement.

Burch said he has been told by one county education official that even a small number of student teaching substitutes will make a big difference in filling in the gaps.


