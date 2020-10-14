Northern Ireland closes schools in effort to combat COVID-19

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland introduced the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, closing schools, pubs and restaurants in a effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The restrictions include a two-week closure for schools and a four-week shutdown of pubs and restaurants, except for takeaway orders. The announcement came after talks among political parties that stretched from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“This is not the time for trite political points,'' First Minister Arlene Foster told lawmakers at the regional assembly in Belfast as she announced the decision. “This is the time for solutions.''

The move came as the U.K. government debated whether to extend tough new social restrictions to more parts of England as its three-tier plan for slowing the spread of COVID-19 takes effect.

U.K. health officials are meeting Wednesday to discuss whether to add other areas of northern England — including Manchester and Lancashire — to the country's highest virus risk tier, meaning additional measures such as closing pubs could soon be imposed there.

Only the northern city of Liverpool was placed in the highest risk category when the plan was unveiled Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being criticized by all sides two days after announcing his three-tier approach that seeks to curtail a fall resurgence of the virus. A report released Tuesday showed that the government’s science advisers had urged his government to install much tougher measures, including a two- to three-week national lockdown.

The opposition Labour Party has called for that advice to be followed, while some members of Johnson’s Conservative Party say the measures already in place go too far and are damaging Britain's virus-damaged economy.

Britain already has Europe's deadliest outbreak, with over 43,000 confirmed deaths.

———

Follow all of AP’s coronavirus pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Educators Rely on Verizon

Close Learning Gaps to Keep Students on Track

Remote High-Performance Learning

Telling a Story through Science Curriculum

Addressing your students’ needs holistically

How to Accelerate Reading Gains in as Few as 10 Weeks

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>